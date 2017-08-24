State funeral, memorial service today at MBC

IMPHAL, Aug 23: A State Funeral for former Chief Minister Rishang Keishing will be held on August 24 (Thursday) at Manipur Baptist Convention Church, Chingmeirong at 10.30 am, as per an order issued by the State Govt.

Meanwhile, MBC Centre Church, Imphal will hold memorial service of former CM Rishang Keishing at the Church premises on August 24 (Thursday) at 8 am. Pastor of MBC CC Rev L Simon Raomai has invited all concerned to take part in paying tributes to the departed leader.

Rishang Keishing passed away last night at 8.30 at RIMS due to multiple organ failure.