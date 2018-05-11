State girl tops Meghalaya HSSLC exam in Commerce

Our Correspondent

KANGPOKPI, May 10 : Chongdeinem Guite from Kangpokpi DHQs has topped the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations 2018 conducted by Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) in Commerce stream.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education declared the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations 2018 (Science, Commerce and Vocational Studies) today at 10 am.

Chongdeinem Guite from St Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong topped the Commerce Stream by securing 443 marks including letter marks in English, Economics, Computer Applications, Alternative English and Business Studies.

The second daughter of Paominlun Henry Guite and Nengjakim Guite of Kangpokpi DHQs, Chongdeinem fondly called Bobong Guite scripted a sort of history in Kangpokpi to become the first first topper from the district.

The Commerce topper who is currently at Shillong said, “I was anxiously waiting for the results and the moment it was confirmed that I had secured the top spot, I broke down remembering God’s grace and my parents.

“I am extremely overwhelmed with my achievement and I hope I have made my native State Manipur and the people proud”, said Chongdeinem who secured the top spot with 88.6 per cent while adding, “I hope my small and humble contribution to the State will make my people contented and happy.”

A product of Lighthouse School Kangpokpi, Chongdeinem Guite wants to become a Chartered Accountant saying that “to become a Chartered Accountant is my childhood dream.

“I have always felt the love, prayers, support and encouragement of my parents even while I was away from them which made me want to strive and work harder which made my preparation a lot better”, said Bobong who is longing to celebrate her success with her parents at Kangpokpi.

“Besides my regular classes and coaching courses for Accountancy and Computer Application, I spent 2/3 hours studying on a daily basis apart from attending regular class, giving attention to my routine, maintaining time for studies and regular revision. Studying and revision on a daily basis is one important factor for a student to succeed in any exam,” added Chongdeinem Guite.

“Be sincere to parents, teachers, elders and friends and most importantly stay committed in whatever you do and have faith in God”, is the message of the Commerce topper to the student community in Manipur.