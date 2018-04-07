State Govt announces Rs 15 lakh each for Mirabai, Sanjita

The State Government has announced a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh each for Saikhom Mirabai Chanu and Khumukcham Sanjita Chanu who have brought laurels to the Nation and the State by winning gold medals in Weightlifting event of the 21st Commonwealth Games currently underway at Gold Coast in Australia.

Sanjita Chanu won the second gold medal for India in the 53 kg category of women’s weightlifting event today.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh congratulated the weightlifter on winning the second gold medal for the country.

Sanjita clinched gold medal in the 48 kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow as well. Born on January 2, 1994, the 24-year-old weightlifter has been playing the sport of weightlifting since 2006.

She won gold medal at the Senior National Championship in 2009 before grabbing a bronze medal at the Asian Weightlifting Championships in 2011.

In 2012, she again won gold medal at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

It may be mentioned that Mirabai Chanu won the first gold medal for India in the 48 kg category of women’s weightlifting event at the 21st Commonwealth Games, 2018 breaking her own and Games records yesterday.

Mirabai Chanu has been representing India in different international events since 2014 in the 48 kg category. She has won the World Championships title and multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games.

Mirabai won silver medal in the women’s 48 kg weight class at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Glasgow. Her biggest achievement came in 2017, when she won the gold medal at World Weightlifting Championships held in Anaheim, United States.

In recognition of this feat, she was feted by Chief Minister N Biren Singh by presenting her with a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. Mirabai was awarded the Padmashri by the Government of India for her contributions to the sport in 2018.

As per the Government rule, cash prizes of Rs 15 lakh, Rs 10 lakh and Rs 8 lakh would be awarded to all the State players who win gold, silver and bronze medals respectively in the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

Meanwhile Congress spokesman Kh Joykisan and Imphal West Zilla Parishad Adhyaksha RK Taruni have separately congratulated Mirabai and Sanjita for their extraordinary achievements at the ongoing Commonwealth Games.