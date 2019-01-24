‘State Govt consent on citizenship’ rider finds no takers

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 23 : Pointing out that the statement of MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) that no foreigner/migrant can become a citizen of India without the consent of the State Governments concerned even if the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2016 is enacted, is like pouring fuel to fire, six students organisations, namely AMSU, DESAM, KSA, MSF, SUK and AIMS, have resolved not to extend any cooperation or compromise in anyway in connection with the Bill.

Warning that the Bill cannot be introduced in the winter session of Rajya Sabha, which will be held from January 31 till February 13, the student organisations stated that women leaders, 200 volunteers of six organisations along with Tripura student organisations will join hands to protest the Bill at Delhi one day before the session begins (January 30).

MSF president Ngariyambam Milan, while speaking to media persons on behalf of the six student organisations, at AMSU HQs, DM College campus today stated that the statement and claims of MHA is immature and unfortunate and added it has only angered the people of the State and the North East as well.

Maintaining that no other States of the country have even spoken a word against the Bill except the North East States, Milan noted that what MHA claimed was rather dubious and the people need to mull over this new tactic of the Central Govt.

He added that the joint movement of the entire NE to save the indigenous people from the CAB 2016 is a fight which will be remembered by the successors and it will be a marking point in the history of Manipur.

Meanwhile, DESAM vice president Nameirakpam Edison said that the student organisations will not compromise in any way when it comes to the Bill, which will grant citizenship and settlement at any State of India adding that the Bill poses a great threat to the NE States, specially Manipur.

He appealed all organisations, students and people staying in Delhi to come out and participate in the January 30 protest as well. He informed that the team of women leaders and volunteers of the six organisations will leave Imphal on January 26. AMSU president Manjit Sarangthem, KSA advisor Sukham Bidyananda were also present at the press meet among others.