State Govt contradicts its own decisions

IMPHAL, Sep 5: Notwithstanding its own Cabinet decision not to re-engage retired Government officers, there are many cases of re-engagement of Government officers.

A Cabinet meeting of the BJP-led coalition Government held on April 3 this year resolved to do away with re-engagement of retired Government employees.

The Cabinet meeting further resolved to terminate the service of all re-engaged officers by giving one month’s notice.

A committee with the Chief Secretary as chairman and Principal Secretary (Finance) and Commissioner (DP) as members was formed to find out if there was exceptional cases where re-engagement of retired officers to technical posts was needed.

The committee held a meeting on April 6 and recommended re-engagement/retention of five officers of Works Department as their services were deemed indispensable in dealing with matters which required vast experience and knowledge, informed a source.

The same recommendation was approved by the State Cabinet on April 28. It was also said that all other cases (of re-engagement) which were not brought to the committee on re-engagement should be taken as terminated with effect from May 31 this year.

The committee further recommended that new officers should be trained during the extended period of the re-engaged officers and this recommendation was also approved by the Cabinet.

The committee’s recommendations and the State Cabinet’s approvals were informed in black and white to all concerned authorities by Commissioner (Finance) VK Dewangan on May 11.

However one officer of Works Department who worked at the level of Deputy Secretary and retired in December 2013 is still re-engaged. One key officer, on condition of anonymity, said that there is no harm in re-engaging a retired officer if his/her knowledge and experiences are genuinely needed. But it smacks of sheer irresponsibility when the Government’s own decisions are contradicted or defied by Government authorities at their whim and fancy.

It would be gross injustice if the Cabinet decisions are applicable to some people while some others are exempted. There is no point for the Government to issue official orders if they are not complied with, added the officer.