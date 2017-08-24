State Govt frames water policy

IMPHAL, Aug 23: With a view on the global climate change and scarcity of water in the State during dry season, the State Government has formulated a water policy which would focus on harvesting rain water and protection of catchment areas.

Draft copies of the water policy formulated by the Directorate of Environment have been circulated to different departments seeking their opinions and comments.

The draft policy would be tabled at a Cabinet meeting along with comments and opinions of different departments, informed an official source.

Under this water policy, volumes of water carried by 15 rivers flowing through Manipur valley in a year would be measured and it would devise ways and means of protecting these rivers.

The policy also envisages retention of rain and river water for dry season.

The five rivers namely Imphal River, Nambul River, Iril River, Kongba River and Thoubal River which fall into Manipur River would be dredged and refurbished on priority basis under the water policy.

The departments to which the draft copies have been circulated are IFCD, PHED, Forest Department, Agriculture Department, Horticulture Department, Manipur Pollution Control Board and Loktak Development Authority.

These departments would take due responsibilities as and when the water policy is implemented, said the source.

The policy has different sections which dwell on harvesting rain water, supply of potable water to people and irrigation.

Meanwhile, PHED has prepared detailed project report of mega water supply project of estimated cost Rs 2000 crore. The State Government is already exploring foreign funding agencies to take up the project.

If the ongoing project of diverting water from Thoubal Dam is completed, 45 million gallons of water would be available at Imphal every day.

On the other hand, IFCD, MAHUD and LDA have been preparing to dredge and refurbish Nambul River from Keishamthong to Hiyangthang once the water level recedes to a favourable level, added the source