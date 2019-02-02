State Govt hails interim budget

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 1: Manipur Government spokesperson and Works Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh has remarked that the Union Interim Budget, 2019-20 presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal today in Parliament is a pro-poor, inclusive, dynamic and visionary budget that will propel the country’s trajectory of economic growth and it will give an impetus to infrastructure development in the country.

Biswajit further said the interim budget aims at protecting the progressive interest of farmers, workers in the unorganized sector, middle class people, Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Minorities and Other Backward Classes.

He said that the people of North East have received significant shares of infrastructure development in this Interim Budget.

Arunachal Pradesh came up in the country’s air map recently, and Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram have figured in India’s railway map for the first time. Imphal will be connected through broad gauge rail link to other State capitals of North-East.

The Minister said allocation for the North Eastern region is being proposed to be increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 Crore in 2019-20 budget estimate over 2018-19’s budget estimate.

He said, this is a record allocation since India’s independence and no Government at the Centre had ever allocated such a huge chunk for the North East.

The State Government spokesperson said the Interim Budget 2019-20 has brought about a new deal for 12 crore small and marginal farmers with direct income support, a path breaking pension initiative for 10 crore unorganized sector workers, exempting income up to Rs 5 lakh from Income Tax, reforms in stamp duty, highest ever budgetary allocation of Rs 3 lakh crore for Defence, higher budgetary allocations for Education, Health, Infrastructure and for the welfare of weaker sections including Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, a separate Department of Fisheries for welfare of 1.5 crore fisherman are some of the major highlights of the Interim Budget 2019- 20. He added that the interim budget presented today is a reflection of a stable and clean Government.