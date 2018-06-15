State Govt releases Rs 3.2 crore for flood affected folks

IMPHAL, Jun 14: The State Government has released an immediate relief assistance of Rs 3.2 crore for the flood affected families of the areas reeling under flash flood.

It is estimated that about 1.5 lakh families are affected while more than 12,000 houses have been damaged in 150 villages due to the heavy rainfall and flash flood that has been lashing Manipur for the past one week.

The State Government has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to each of the five individuals who lost their lives in the flood.

A high level meeting was convened by the Chief Minister today, with Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and top officials of the State Government to take stock of the flood situation.

Prior to this, the Chief Minister along with some Cabinet colleagues and MLAs and top officials visited several flood affected areas of Imphal East and Imphal West and supervised the flood control measures last night.

The State Government has taken up flood control and flood relief measures on a war footing in the wake of the heavy rainfall and flash floods affecting various parts of the State.

Altogether 150 villages have been affected so far.

Five individuals lost their lives in flood related incidents while about 1.50 lakh people are badly affected.

There are river breaches at 16 locations although the Government has already closed three of them and is working on the rest. The State Government has opened more than 100 flood relief camps in the five valley districts and people stranded in flood are being rescued with the help of SDRF, State police, Army, CRPF and Assam Rifles.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioners are providing basic facilities and items like shelter, drinking water and other essential items.

The Relief and Disaster Management Department was directed to release a sum of Rs 3.2 crore to the Deputy Commissioners for taking up flood relief measures.

The DCs were also directed to make quick and full assessment of the damages caused by the floods.

The Power Department has also been directed by the State Government to ensure power supply in the affected areas while the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department was also directed to deploy teams for cattle and animal care. The Veterinary and AH Department has already deployed 5 rapid response teams to deal with the situation.

On the other hand, MAHUD and PHED were also directed to ensure availability of drinking water and toilet facilities in the flood affected areas.

On the other hand, the State Fire Service Department swung into action and started distributing drinking water to the residents of some worst affected areas like Maiba Khul, Mongjam area, Nongmeibung area, Checkon area, Kongba Laishram Leikai area and Kongba Ucheckon area since yesterdays evening.