State Govt seeks AIIMS, Asian varsity

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 5: Through a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State Government has appealed to the Central Government to set up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) as well as an Asian University in Manipur.

Chief Minister N Biren submitted the memorandum as he and the Prime Minister were being driven together to Hapta Kangjeibung from Imphal airport.

It is reported that the Prime Minister listened attentively to all the seven points listed in the memorandum.

Highlighting the location of Manipur on the gateway to South East Asia, the State’s immense potential medical tourism and the shortage of facilities for specialised medical treatment in the State, the memorandum appealed for establishment of AIIMS at Imphal.

The Chief Minister also sought attention of the Prime Minister towards establishment of a Central University, to be named Asian University, in view of the State’s location in close proximity to South East Asian countries.

Informing that there is a shortfall of Rs 2805 crore in the Central tax devolution during the 14th Finance Commission, the memorandum asked for a special financial package.

It also urged for expedition of the Guwahati- Silchar-Imphal fuel pipeline project in view of the State’s vulnerability to frequent bandhs and blockades.

Conveying that the State Government has been facing financial difficulties in implementing the StartUp Scheme, the State Government sought financial assistance of Rs 100 crore from the Centre.