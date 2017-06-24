State Govt writes to Army

IMPHAL, Jun 23: Citing the need for expansion of Imphal city and its historical importance, the State Government has written to the army authority to vacate Koirengei airfield which was used as a key airfield by Allied Forces during the Second World War.

The Revenue Commissioner wrote a letter to the 57 Mountain Division GOC on April 22, informed an official source.

The Revenue Commissioner wrote the letter as the State Government is intent upon taking over the erstwhile airfield which is around 70 acres and take up development programmes in the said area.

The letter suggested shifting of army camps currently located at Koirengei airfield to a place near Leimakhong military garrison.

As of now, Koirengei airfield is being occupied by Territorial Army.

Notably, Chief Minister N Biren had earlier written to the Prime Minister expressing keen desire to take up development works at Koirengei airfield.