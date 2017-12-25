State Gymnastic Championship YPC with 27 medals lead medal tally on second day

IMPHAL, Dec 24 : YPC, Takyel with 27 medals are leading the medal tally of the 39th Sub-Junior, Junior, Senior, Artistic and 2nd Aerobic State Level Gymnastic Championship 2017 which began yesterday under the aegis of All Manipur Gymnastic Association at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak.

YPC have so far won 13 gold medals, 7 silver medals and 7 bronze medals at the end of the second day while DGA Bishnupur are following them with 4 gold medals and 1 bronze medal.

K Roopakanta Sharma of YPC secured 57.10 to emerge individual all round champion today. Ch Meira of UYC and S Ruban Meitei of Hockey Union finished second and third with 58.35 and 42.55 points respectively.

In the pommel horse event, K Roopakanta Sharma opened gold medal account for YPC by striking 11.20 points while Ch Meiraba secured 10.35 points to finish second. S Ruban Meitei claimed the third place in the event.

In the men’s floor exercise, S Ruban scored 11.70 points to finish first. Roopakanta managed to seal the second place with 11.20 while Ch Meiraba finished third by securing 06.85 points.

S Ruban Meitei again claimed the first place in the vaulting table event with 12.35 points while Ch Meiraba and K Roopakanta secured 12 and 11.70 points to finish second and third.

In the men’s roman ring event, K Roopakanta got 10.05 to emerge winner while Ch Meiraba and S Ruban finished second and third by scoring 9.80 and 9.50 points respectively.

K Roopakanta Sharma again won another gold in the horizontal bar competition by scoring 11.30 points. Ch Meiraba and S Ruban were able to finish second and third in the event. K Roopakanta Sharma claimed his fourth gold medal in the parallel bar event by scoring 11.65.

In the Under-17 vaulting table event, Aheibam Nelbin of Hockey Union finished first with 10.075 while Chandam Bijesh Singh of UYC and W Nishi Luwang secured the second and the third place with 9.80 points and 9.65 points.

In the roman ring event, Khwairakpam Arjun Singh of District Gymnastic Association, Bishnupur (DGA B’pur) finished first by scoring 9.20 points while Aheibam Nelbin and Khundongbam Rishikanta Singh of DGA B’pur secured the second and the third place.

In the pommel horse event of the same age group, Khwairakpam Arjun scored 9.55 to finish first while Nelbin and Chandam Bijesh scored 4.35 and 2.50 points to claim the second and the third positions.

In the Under-16 girls’ vaulting table event, Khaidem Panthoi Devi of YPC, Takyel was able to finish first with 10.40 points while Ningombam Jessica of HU and Hirom Lingthoi of YPC, Takyel finished second and third with 7.10 and 7.00 points.

In the floor exercise event also, Khaidem Panthoi, N Jessica and Lingthoi Chanu secured 10.50, 6.80, 5.70 points to finish first, second and third positions respectively. In the balancing beam event of the same age group, Lingthoi claimed gold medal by scoring 9 points while K Panthoi and M Bibiana Pame of the same club finished second and third with 8.90 and 8.70 points respectively.

In the U-12 girls’ vaulting table event, Ningthoujam Arina Chanu of YPC, Takyel finished first with 8.60 points while Hirom Tanuja Chanu of YPC finished second with 8.40 points. Tomthinnganbi Haobijam of Hockey Union, finished third by scoring 5 points. In the floor exercise event of the same age group, Hirom Tanuja, N Arina and Tomthinnganbi secured the first, second and third positions respectively with 9.80, 9.00 and 5.00 points respectively.

In the balancing beam event, Tanuja bagged her second gold medal with 10.30 points and Arina finished second with 10.20 points. Tomthinnganbi was able to finish third with 5.10 points.