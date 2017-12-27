State Gymnastic Championship YPC, Takyel emerge team champions

IMPHAL, Dec 26 : Youth Progressive Club (YPC), Takyel bagged 36 medals to emerge the team champions of the 39th Sub-Junior, Junior, Senior, Artistic and 2nd Aerobic State Level Gymnastic Championship 2017 which concluded yesterday at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak. District Gymnastic Association, Bishnupur (DGA Bpr) and Hockey Union, Lairikyengbam Leikai finished second and third.

YPC claimed 17 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 8 bronze medals to claim the team champions’ title. DGA Bpr won 9 gold, 6 silver and 8 bronze medals to finish second while HU claimed 6 gold, 7 silver and 12 bronze medals to secure the third spot.

Ariha of HU was able to clinch the aerobic individual open event’s gold by scoring 18.30 points while Sneha of the same unit claimed the silver medal with 17.95 points. UYC’s Thokchom Mayabati and and HYO’s Aribam Haripyari jointly bagged the bronze medal.

Th Avinash of DGA Bpr secured a total of 56.75 points and claimed the individual all-round title. He was followed closely by Kh Laxman of DGA Bpr with 55.90 points while Okram Umajit of HYO claimed the third spot with 31.90 points.

In the U-12 vaulting table event for boys, Indibar of HU scored 12.30 and clinched the gold medal while Okram Umajit of HYO claimed the silver medal with 12.20 points. M Kangleipan of HYO won the bronze medal in the event.

In the horizontal bar event of the same age group, Kh Laxman of DGA Bpr (4.50 pts) won the gold medal followed by Avinash of the same unit with 4 points and claimed the silver medal. M Kangleipan HYO secured the bronze medal in the event by registering 3 points.

In the parallel bar event of the same age group, Kh Laxman won another gold medal by securing 10 points while Th Avinash also claimed the silver medal to boost their team’s medal tally. M Kangleipan finished third in this event too.

In the roman ring event, Kh Laxman scored the highest point (12.80) to add another gold medal while Avinash added another silver by scoring 11.70 points. M Kangleipan, who was able to score just 3.10 points claimed the bronze medal.

U-12 girls’ individual all round title was claimed by YPC’s Ningthoujam Arina Chanu with a total 31.40 points in her name. Hirom Tanuja of the same unit finished second with 30.90 points and Tomthinnganbi Haobijam of HU finished third with 16.10 points.

Ningthoujam Arina bagged the gold medal in the uneven bar event by scoring 3.50 points followed by her team mate Hirom Tanuja with 2.40 points. Tomthinnganbi scored 1 point to claim the bronze medal.

The gold medal of the uneven bar event of the U-16 girls’ category was claimed by Khaidem Panthoi (6+29.80) while M Bibiana and H Linthoi of the same unit finished second and third with 25.70 points and 23.90 points respectively.

A Nelvin of HU won the individual all round title (U-17) with a total 40.65 points in his name while Kh Arjun of DGA Bpr and Chandam Bijesh of YUC claimed the second and the third spots.

The valedictory function of the championship was attended by S Subhaschandra, MLA, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC, Dr S Shantikumar Singh, president, All Manipur Gymnastic Association, Th Joykumar, vice president, Manipur Olympic Association and T Thouba Singh, Assistant Director, Coaching, Youth Affairs and Sports as dignitaries who also gave away prizes to the winners.

The championship held from December 23 to 25 was organised under the All Manipur Gymnastic Association at Indoor Stadium, Khuman Lampak and 69 gymnasts from 12 affiliated units took part in it.