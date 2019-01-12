State has over 19 lakh voters

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jan 11: With the publication of the final photo electoral roll of the 60 ACs of the State as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI) by Electoral Registration Officers, the total number of voters in the State has reached 19,30,912.

A notification issued by the Joint Chief Electoral Officer said that 26 third genders have been enrolled/included in the electoral roll.

As per the electoral roll published today, the num-ber of voters in the State has increased by 15,669 (from 19,15,243 last year to 19,30,912 this year).

The number comprises of 9,90,960 female voters and 9,39,926 male voters, the notice mentioned adding that the number of female voters has increased by 7135 while the number of male voters has increased by 8508.

The gender ratio is 1000:1054.

The notice further informed that the general public as well as the political parties concerned can approach the ERO concerned and Booth Level Officers for availing the electoral roll.

Notably, the ECI organised a meeting of Chief Electoral Officers at New Delhi from today.