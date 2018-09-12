State inks MoU with Pawan Hans

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 11: The State Government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pawan Hans for introduction of helicopter service between the State capital and interior areas of the State.

The MoU was signed between Transport Director C Arthur and Pawan Hans Deputy General Manager (Marketing) KS Manilal in the Secretariat office of Transport Commissioner N Lakshmikumar, informed a source. A trial flight would be flown on September 17. At the initial stage, there will helicopter service between Imphal and Jiribam twice a day and the same service would be extended to other districts too, said the source.

The rate of fare for the helicopter service is Rs 100 per minute.