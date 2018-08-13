State Jeet Kune-Do team to leave Imphal on Aug 15

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 12 : A 6 member Jeet Kune-Do team from Manipur led by M Ibomcha (IJKDF, Judge) as technical official will leave Imphal on August 15 for the Independence Day Cup All India Jeet Kune-Do Championship to be held on August 16 and 17 at Tyagraj Indoor Stadium, INA, New Delhi.

The name of the players who will be taking part in the championship are: Alina Sapam (28-31 kg), Sanabam Diana (21-34 kg), Jelina Sapam (37-40 kg) and Toijam Anjana Chanu (43-46 kg) in the sub-junior girls categories and M Nelson of the 43-46 kg sub-junior boys category.