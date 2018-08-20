State Jeet Kune-Do team win 5 gold medals

IMPHAL, Aug 19 : Manipur jeet kune-do players shone winning 5 gold medals at the Independence Day Cup All India Jeet Kune-Do Championship held from August 16 to 17 at Tyagraj Indoor Stadium, INA, New Delhi.

The players (sub-junior players) who brought home gold medals from the championship are Alina Sapam (28-31 kg), Sanabam Diana (31-34 kg), Jelina Sapam (37-40 kg), Toijam Anjana Chanu (43-46 kg) and M Nelson Singh (43-46 kg).