State Jeet Kune-Do team to leave Imphal

Imphal, Sep 4: 53 Jeet Kune-Do players along with 10 coaching and technical officials would leave Imphal on September 6 at 8.30 am to participate in the National Jeet Kune-Do Championship 2017 for sub-jr, junior and senior categories to be held at Bhairab Gangully College Indoor Stadium, Kolkata from September 8 to 9.