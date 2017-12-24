State Junior Taekwondo team leave Imphal

IMPHAL, Dec 23 : A Junior Taekwondo team who will represent Manipur in the 37th National Junior Kuro Taekwondo Championship 2017 and 8th Poomsae Junior National Taekwondo Championship 2017 have left Imphal today for Chhatisgarh under the aegis of All Manipur Taekwondo Association.

The two championships will be held at Indoor Stadium of State Sports Complex, Bahatarai, Bilaspur in Chhatisgarh from December 27 to 31. The junior girls who will represent the State in the Kuro championship are Kh Priyanka (42 kg), Nancy Devi (44 Kg), U Gunabati (46 kg), L Elizabeth (49 kg), Th Sanjita (52 kg), E Sanathoi (55 kg), Binita Laishram (59 kg), Priyanka Leitanthem (63 Kg) and L Helen (68 kg). Sh Sushil Meitei (under 45 kg), K Robertson (48 kg), L Lemba Meitei (51 kg), Nongdren Khaba (55 kg), P Bhopen (59 kg) L Lamyanba (63 kg), Ch Yaikhomba Meitei (68 kg), L Yaikhomba (73 kg), K Rishikanta (78) and P Tondon (above 78 kg) are in the boys squad for Kuro event.

The girls’ Kuro team will led by K Naocha Devi as coach while coach Ch Shantibala Devi is leading the boys’ team.

Nongdren Khaba, S Rojit, N Ridash and L Naoboi, Y Aparna, Puja Das, L Elizabeth will represent Manipur in the Poomsae event. K Naocha Devi is also the coach of Poomsae girls’ team while Sh Rojesh Singh is the coach leading the Poomsae boys’ team.