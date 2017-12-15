State junior volleyball team announced

Imphal, Dec 14: The Manipur junior volleyball team that will take part in the 44th Junior National Volleyball Championship 2017 has been announced today. The cham-pionship, which is organised by the Volleyball Federation of India, is scheduled to be held at Burdwan, West Bengal.

Team: Anilkumar (Bak-he), Robinson Gangmei (Bakhe), Indrajit Sanasam (Bakhe), Y Budhachandra (SDC), S Samananda (YM-DO), Kh Buddhachandra (SDC), L Somorjit (SDC), Ratan (NYVA), H Dhamen (Bakhe), O Jeffrey (Bakhe), H Raju (SDC) and L Abothoiba Meitei (SWYC)

Selected players should report along with their training kits to the officials of All Manipur Volleyball Association for further training at the Khuman Lampak Outdoor Volleyball Court at 7pm on December 15.