State Kabaddi C’ship

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 16 : Manipur State Kabaddi Association will organise Manipur State Kabaddi Championship 2018 at Youth Club Basketball Ground, Uripok Achom Leikai from August 1 to 4, said a statement of the association.

The championship will be held for different categories which include – Sub-junior Boys and Girls, Junior Boys and Girls, Senior Men and Women.

Intending State units may complete the necessary procedure on or before July 25 at the office of the association.