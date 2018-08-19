State Level Athletic School Games Imphal West collect 4 gold on first day

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL Aug 18 : Imphal West district stacked up a total of 4 gold, 3 silver and 1 bronze medal on the opening day of the State Level Athletic School Games 2018 being organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

The athletes with exceptional performance at this State level event will represent Manipur in the upcoming National School Games.

Day one events

L Priyobarta of Churachandpur opened the gold medal account for the district in the U-14 boys’ 100 m race with a time of 12 seconds while Thoubal’s N Chingkhei and Md Hanik finished second and third.

S Nganthoi of Imphal West clocked 13.38 seconds to win the U-14 girls’ 100 m event while Imphal East’s Anjita and Imphal West L Krishnakumari claimed the second and the third spots respectively.

L Mangalsana won the 100 m race title for U-17 boys by taking 11.01 seconds while Churachandpur’s S Cidubus and Imphal East’s S Medhajit respectively finished second and third.

The U-17 girls’ 100 m title went to M Bindiya of Imphal West with a time of 14.76 seconds while Imphal East’s Ch Tresina and Kangpokpi’s Bandana secured the second and the third place.

In the U-14 boys 600 m race, Sami Alam of Thoubal clocked 1:27. 23 seconds to win the gold medal while Imphal West’s M Sanajaoba and Thoubal’s Javed Khan claimed the second and the third place respectively.

L Nijelta of Imphal West bagged the 600 m race title for U-14 girls for her time of 1:49.75 seconds while Imphal West’s T Russia and Churachandpur’s L Elina finished second and third respectively.

In the 1500 m race for U-17 boys, L Rishikanta managed to clock 4: 23.49 seconds and claimed the gold medal while Imphal West’s Md Idris and Bishnupur’s L Ingo got the silver and the bronze medal respectively.

P Anjana took 5:51.11 seconds to fetch a gold medal in the U-17 girls’ 1500 m event while Tamubi of Imphal East and Thoubal’s Ms Anjana won the silver and the bronze medals respectively.

O Ojit of Imphal West clinched the U-14 boys’ high jump gold by scaling 1.48 m while Kangpokpi’s M Rashrai and Hegin jumped 1.35 m to finished second and third.

Neihoiting of Kangpokpi won the gold for U-14 girls high jump event.

Letlang of Kangpokpi recorded 1.45 m to win gold medal in the U-14 boys shot put event while Kakching’s S Rajesh and Bishnupur’s P Rohit claimed the silver and the bronze medal.

T Jina made a 6.98 m throw to win the U-14 girls’ shot put title while Kakching’s A Silky and Kangpokpi’s Ngamneihou clinched the second and the third place.

In the U-17 girls’ shot put event, Apabi of Thoubal fetched the gold with a 7.38 m throw while Kangpokpi’s Nongmaiching and Kinghoiching finished second and third.