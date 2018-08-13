State Level Badminton Tournament 2018 Y Sudiskumar clinches U-15 boy’s title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 12 : Y Sudiskumar clinched the U-15 boy’s singles title at the 2nd Yonex Sunrise State Level Badminton Tournament 2018 organised by Manipur Badminton Association at its Indoor Hall, DM College Campus.

Y Sudiskumar lost the second set to A Mangal in the final match today before carving out a 21-10, 17-21, 21-18 win and claimed the U-15 boys’s singles title.

Th Mercy won the U-15 girls’ title with a straight set (21-15, 21-17) win over Sagorika N in the final match staged today.

The U-13 boys’ singles title went to Th Matic who outshone N Avinash by 2-1 sets in the final. Th Matic conceded the second set before coming back to seal a 22-20, 18-21, 21-18 win.

Sushanta M cruised to the U-9 boys singles title today with a straight sets (21-14, 21-8) win over Martin I in the final while Devbarta clinched the U-11 boys’ singles title. Devbarta got better of Koveio B by 24-22, 21-11 sets in the final to claim the title.

H Rohenkumar and Kh Amarjit emerged U-15 boys’ doubles champions after facing a stiff challenge from Kh Amarjit and Y Sudiskumar in the final match staged today. Rohenkumar and Amarjit conceded the first set before returing into the game to level the score pointing towards the deciding set. Rohenkumar and Amarjit proved dominant as they finished off the game 13-21, 21-16, 21-13 to lay their hands on the title.

AK Bony and K Rivaskar overcame G Rajesh and Saikhomba T with a 21-14, 21-19 win to claim the men’s double title today while Dijango AK and Th Tomba shone over N Premchand and Sushil to secure a 21-11, 21-12 win to clinch the above 49 years men’s doubles title.

Yesterday, Konsam Gunjan claimed the U-11 girls’ singles title beating Senlina Khangembam before beating Sanayai in the U-13 girls’ singles final. Devbarta and Everest also claimed the U-13 boys’ doubles title beating Borish Salam and Gunachandra Naorem in the final yesterday.

The closing ceremony of the tournament which saw 186 players compete in 15 different categories, was attended by LM Khaute, IPS, DGP and Francis Marwein, Director SAI-NERC as dignitaries who also feted the players.