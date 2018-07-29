State Level Boxing Championship Bandana to face Ithoibi for 50 kg sub-junior girls’ title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 28 : The third day of the State Level Boxing Championship being organised by Manipur Amateur Boxing Association at Boxing Arena of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex saw completion of semi-final and final line ups of many age groups and weight categories.

K Bandana Chanu of Imphal West today defeated H Sweety Chanu of Imphal East in the first semi-final of the sub-junior gils of 50 kg category and will be facing W Ithoibi of Kangpokpi in the final. Ithoibi got better of P Sanjana of Bishnupur in another semi-final of the same weight category.

Other events

Sub-Junior Category: Jefferson Serto of Churachandpur today defeated Kh Bidyananda of Chandel to cruise into the final of the sub-junior boys 30-kg final.

In the first semi-final of the 32 kg sub-junior boys category, Kakching’s Md Mujahideen defeated K Tuirangring of Ukhrul to set up final bout with T Amarjit of Bishnupur, who got better of Imphal West L Dicky in another semi-final clash.

In the 36 kg category, Th Tompok of Thoubal defeated Ng Jupiter of Imphal East to move into semi-final while Th Nilbir of Tamenglong outlasted Kenny Ningthoujam of Chandel in another quarter final clash to move into semis.

Kh Bikash of Bishnupur cruise into the semi-final with a win over H Rishi of Senapati while L Dilipkumar of Jiribam saw off Th Roben Singh of Imphal East in another quarter final clash of sub-junior boys 40 kg category.

M Khristino of Senapati, Chinglemba Moirangthem and L Robert Singh also moved into sub-junior boys 46 kg semi-finals with triumphs over respective rivals today. Malaganpu Kamei of Kangpokpi and Imphal West’s Th Suraj Singh also qualified for semi-finals of 50 kg sub-junior boys’ competition.

Y Venus of TML, I Roshan of Ukhl, A Bijen of IE and Th Leninson Meitei of Senapati also defeated their respective rivals to cruise into the semi-final of the sub-junior boys 54 kg category.

In the 57 kg category sub-junior quarter final matches, Roshan Wahengbam of SPT defeated Y Dayananda of IW , I Roshan of Ukhl beat Apiksana Naorem of Tbl, A Bijen of IE beat L Kamini Kumar of IW and Th Leninson of Spt got better of Kenedy Moirangthem and completed last 4 round.

M Nelan Meitei of IE today defeated Kh Topten of Tbl to set up sub-junior boys’ 60 kg final clash with Sana Meitei of Kpi who beat N Ranjan Singh of Ukl in another semi-final bout.

In the sub-junior girls 38 kg semi-final bout Y Venika Chanu Bpr overpowered L Preity of IE to move onto the final while Gloria Karong of Kpi will meet M Sagar Chanu chanu in the 40 kg final for sub-junior girls. Gloria defeated L Rina Chanu of IW in the firts semi-final while Sagar Chanu outclassed Esther L Baite of Ccp in another semi-final bout. M Luxmi of Kakching who defeated H Jenika Devi of Tml, will be meeting Bishnupur’s Th Apsar, who beat Khoichung Reingneichinm Imol of Chandel in another semi-final match in the sub-junior girls’ 42 kg final.

Ch Poireileima (sub-junior girls’ 44 kg) of IW also set up title clash with N Kalpana of Thoubal.

N Manda Chanu of Tbl will be fighting Bindiya Maishnam of Bpr for the sub-junior girls 46 kg title while T Devika Devi of Bpr set up 48 kg final clash with H Gravia of Imphal East.

Th Himalaya Chanu of Tengnoupal will meet E Ethoibi of Kakching in the 52 kg title bout for sub-junior girls. Himalaya beat T Olivia of IW in the semi-final while E Thoithoi saw off O Pinky Chanu of IW in other semi-final match.

Senior Women

S Nengneihat Kom of Kangpokpi today defeated Grave Chingngalian of Churachandpur sets up senior women 48 kg final clash with E Jasmin of IW, who got better of H Monika of Ukhrul in another semi-final match. S Devikarani of Thoubal also cruised into the final of 57 kg senior women competition after beating Sonia Bomjan of Kangpokpi and will be meeting Kh Samim Banu of IW, who beat Th Ojibala of IW in the final.