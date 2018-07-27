State Level Boxing Championship gets underway

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 26 : State Level Boxing Championship being organised by Manipur Amateur Boxing Championship kick-started today at Boxing Arena of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex with around 244 male and 108 female boxers of different categories from 14 affiliated units taking part in it.

Day 1 Events

Sub-Junior Boys: A Premananda of Kakching cruised into the second round of the 48 kg sub-junior boys’ competition beating N Aboy of Tamenglong. Ukhrul’s Achuipam Kaping also made himself through to the next round beating H Selton of Jiribam while L Saichungam Kom of Churachandpur got better of Th Bikiraj Singh of Chandel in another match to advance into second round.

H Rohit Singh of Thoubal got better of Ronaldo Yumkhaibam of Senapati in another sub-junior 48 kg first round bout before L Radheysham of Bishnupur got through to the next round defeating M Tonibear Meitei of Kamjong.

Junior Boys : Mangte Loya Singh Kom of Chandel moved into the second round of the Junior Men’s 54 kg competition with a win over L Nikesh Singh of Imphal East while Sh Yaiphaba Singh of Kakching got better of L Sunny Kom of Kangpokpi in another 1st round bout to cruise into the second round.

Bishnupur’s Kh Malemnganba became the third junior men in the 54 kg category to move into the second round beating N Premkanta of Thoubal while L Edison Singh of Imphal West sealed the second round berth with a win over Ukhrul’s Oksin Shaija. S Victor of Jiribam also made himself into the second round with a win over H Jackson Singh of Tengnoupal.

Junior Men : L Rabichandra of Imphal West edged out Ch Ratan of Churachandpur in the 57 kg junior men first round berth and moved into the second round of the competition.

Youth Men: Kangpokpi’s Kamtinthang Kipgen got better of M Somorjit Meitei of Bishnupur in the first round bout for 56 kg youth men competition while L Kagengnganba Meitei of Churachandpur also sealed the second round berth with a win over Kh Manimatum of Tengnoupal.

Senior Men: In the first 56 kg senior men bout staged today, Ph Meibrajit of Tengnoupal beat Kh Yaiphaba of Imphal west to move into the second round while the second 1st rounnd encounter of the same weight category saw A Ronaldo of Imphal East egde out Th Phungshok of Ukhrul.

The remaining bouts of various age groups and weight categories will continue from 9 am onwards.