State Level Boxing Championship L Julet Singh sets up 48 kg Jr Men’s title clash with P Jackson Singh

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 29 : L Julet Singh of Thoubal (Tbl) will meet P Jackson Singh of Imphal West (IW) in the final of the 48 kg Junior Men’s competition of the State Level Boxing Championship being organised by Manipur Amateur Boxing Association at Boxing Arena of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex.

L Julet defeated Th Rocky of Bishnupur (Bpr) in the first semi-final bout today while P Jackson Singh got better of Thanngasung of Ukhrul in another semi-final clash.

The day also saw completion of final line up of other age groups and weight categories.

Junior Men

N Priyobarta of Bpr defeated P Kingson Singh of IW in the first semi-final bout of 50 kg junior men’s competition to set up final clash with Athouba Laiphrakpam of IE who outlasted P Suranjoy Singh of Churachandpur (CCp) in another last 4 round fight.

L Bankim of Tbl will be facing H Bhimjit of IW for the 52 kg junior men’s title. Bankim defeated RK Ranbirsana of Bpr while H Bhimjit saw off M Thoiba of Kakching (Kak) in today’s semi-final bouts.

Mangte Loya Singh Kom of Chandel also set up title clash for junior men’s 54 kg category with L Edison of IW, Mangte Loya outclassed L Bankim of Tbl and Edison got better of Kh Malemnganba Singh of Bpr in semi-final matches held today.

S Yaphaba of IE today defeated N Khambaton in a 57 kg junior men’s semi-final bout to set up final date with RK Sanamacha of Bpr, who edged out L Rabichandra in another semi-final bout.

N Rohit of Bpr will be meeting Ph Givson of IE in the 60 kg junior men’s final bout. N Rohit got better of N Yaipharenba Meitei of Chandel (Cdl) in the first semi-final staged today before N Rohit triumphed over S Rivaldo of IW in another bout.

IE’s N Boinao Singh and M Rahul Singh respectively booked 63 kg and and 66 kg final berths after defeating respective rivals in todays’ semi-final matches.

Sub-Junior Boys

L Yaikhomba Singh of CCP today defeated Th Boris of Kpi in the 40 kg semi-final bout (born 2006) and set up final clash with Kh Bikash of bpr, who beat L Dilipkumar of Jiribam (Jiri) in another semi-final match.

H Nilakanta of IW also set up final date with I Malemnganba of Bpr for the 42 kg final (born 2005) while Md Sukur of Kakching will meet Chinglemba Moirangthem of CCP in the 46 kg (born 2005) final bout.

In a 44 kg semi-final clash for sub-junior boys, W Lamjingba of IE beat H Lanthoi of IW to cruise into final while L Edipak of IW also moved into 46 kg final (born 2004) with a

A Premananda of Kakching who defeated Willeiba Athokpam of IE will meet Bpr’s Radheshyam in the 48 kg final (born 2005). Radheshyam booked the final berth with a triumph over L Saichinggam Kom of CCP in another semi-final match staged today. Th Amitkumar of Bpr will lock horns with Sh Rahul of Senapati for the sub-junior boys 48 kg (born 2004) title.

Th Raspiyar of Tbl will be meeting Malganpu Kamei in the 50 kg sub-junior boys final (2004) while M Kishan Singh of Kakching will take on M Ojit of Kangpokpi (Kpi) in the 52 kg final (born 2004).

I Roshan Meitei of Ukhrul will be meeting Y Venus of Tamenglong (Tml) in the 54 kg final (born 2004) while Roshan Wahengbam of Senapati (Spt) will take on M Chuineireng Kom of CCP in the 57 kg final (born 2004).