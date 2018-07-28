State Level Boxing Championship MPSC’s Baskar advances into 3rd round

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 27 : H Baskar of Manipur Police Sports Club moved into the third round of the 60 kg senior men’s competition at the State Level Boxing Championship which is currently underway at Boxing Arena of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex under the aegis of the Manipur Amateur Boxing Association.

Day 2 Events

Senior Men 60 kg bouts

H Basker of MPSC who defeated T Lanchenba of Tengnoupal in the first round of senior men 60 kg category moved into the third round of the competition with a victory over A Malemnganba of Kangpokpi in the second round.

A Malemnganba cruised into the second round beating Tyson of Chandel. Bishnupur’s Myson Moirangthem who got better of Md Tajuddin of Kakching in the first round, also moved into the third round beating Borish Athokpam of Jiribam. Earlier, Borish defeated Shrihari Satish More of Ukhrul in the first round.

Senior Men 64 kg bouts

H Nandakumar who beat Thangmilun Lhouvum of Kangpokpi in the first round failed to move further as he suffered defeat in the hands of Sh Binodchandra of Tamenglong in the second round bout for senior men 64 kg category.

K Sanayaima Singh of Imphal East also moved into the third round with a win over L Yaishkul of Bishnupur in the second round. Sanayaima beat Y Amit of Kakching in the first round while K Sanayaima got better of Ph Sohvesh Alam of Thoubal in another first round bout.

T Menao of Chandel who beat Allen Heigrujam in the first round made himself into the third round beating Khole Vemi S of Senapati in the second round. Khole qualified for the second round defeating S Jiten of MPSC in the first round.

Sub-Junior Girls

In the sub-junior girls’ 40 kg first round bout, M Sagar Chanu of Bishnupur got better of L Tamphasana of Thoubal while Khoichung Ringneichinm Imol of Chandel moved into next round beating K Sandhyarani of Imphal West in the 42 kg bout of the same age group.

W Ithoibi Devi of Kangpokpi also made herself into the second round by defeating Chinghauniang of Churachandpur in the 50 kg bout for sub-junior girls.

Junior Girls

O Pinky of Imphal West defeated Lalrinchhani Pautu of Imphal East in the 46 kg junior girls first round bout while Bishnupur’s Th Thoithoibi also moved into the second round with a win over Malinidas of Tamenglong.

In the 50 kg bout for Junior Girls, Bidiyapati of Imphal East defeated Julie Basumatary of Tamenglong to advance into the next round.

RS Thotyola of Ukhrul, Sh Bijeta chanu of Kakching, L Dayapati of Imphal West and Kh Roshni of Tamenglong emerged victorious in the junior girls 52 kg first round bouts.

Senior Women

H Monika Devi of Ukhrul today defeated S Bhaigabati Devi of Imphal East in the first round bout for 48 kg senior women competition while E Jasmin Devi of Imphal West got better of Bishnupur’s Grace Yumnam in another bout to get into next round.

Kh Samim Banu emerged victorious against MPSC’s Th Jinimax in the first round berth of the senior women 57 kg category.