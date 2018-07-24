State Level Boxing Championship to kick-start on July 26

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 23 : The State Level Boxing Championships for Men and Women 2018 is all set to begin from July 26 under the aegis of Manipur Amateur Boxing Association (MABA) at Khuman Lampak Boxing Arena.

A statement released by MABA said that more than 400 boxers from across 14 districts and one team of Manipur Police Sports Club will be competing for top honours in the championship which will run till July 31. It also mentioned that all necessary arrangement including accommodations for the far off district teams are made.

The organising committee also requested general public and all civil society organisations not to call any bandh or general strikes during the championship and allow them freely organise the biggest boxing event of the State even if bandh and general strike are called.