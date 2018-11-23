State level healthy baby show held

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 22 : The State level healthy baby show competition 2018 organised by the Mission Director and staff of National Health Mission, Manipur was held at RD Wing Hall Lamphel today.

Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayanta- kumar and Director, Health and Family Welfare Services Dr K Rajo attended the event as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Speaking on the occasion, State Nodal Officer, Child Health, NHM Manipur, Dr A Sylvia conveyed that Newborn Week is celebrated from November 15 till 21, every year.

She informed that the week-long programme is organised every year to raise awareness among the public, specially parents, about nurturing newborn babies, breast feeding, immunization, reduction of infant mortality rate and preventive measures and treatment of diarrhoea etc.

It is during this period that the healthy baby show is also organised, she added.

She informed that the healthy baby competition which has been organised at district and the State levels, is categorised into three areas, namely 6 to 11 months in category I, 12 to 24 months in category II and 24 to 36 months in category III.

The district level competition was organised from November 16 till 21, wherein the three healthiest babies were introduced at the State level competition for choosing the 1st, 2nd and 3rd winners.

The juries of the State level competition are selected from JNIMS, RIMS and specialist paediatricians. Nurses also assisted in the competition.

The winners of today’s competition for all the categories are L James, s/o L Ibungo of Thoubal district for category I, Kupithual Dousel of Churachandpur district for category II and Soraisam Sinthoi of Imphal West district for category III.

Meanwhile, speaking at the event as the chief guest, Health Minister L Jayantakumar stressed on the crucial responsibilities of parents in nurturing and bringing up mentally and physically healthy children in the State.

He conveyed that the weight of a baby is not the sole criteria for entering the competition.

Stating that figuring out the right nutrients, food for babies and taking the right decision when they fall sick are important, the Minister further urged all to nurture healthy children to make the State disease-free.

Jayantakumar underlined the need for awareness about the packages introduced for babies and mothers while adding that the parents should approach the department concerned to avail such benefits.

He pointed out that several Health and Wellness Centres, under National Rural Mission of Ayushman Bharat scheme, have been upgraded at PHCs and PHSCs in the State, adding that at least 30 centres have been upgraded so far while a plan to launch around 60-70 centres is underway.

Nurses who have undergone a six-month special training will be deputed at the centres, he added.

The Minister went on to say that the welfare schemes of the public will be wasted if people have no awareness about them.

As such they should also approach the departments concerned and ask about the schemes so that they can avail the benefits without fail, the Minister added.