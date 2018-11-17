State Level Hockey Ideal Club trounce KHSC 6-0 in women’s clash

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 16 : Ideal Club drubbed KHSC by 6-0 margin in a women’s tie at the ongoing State Level Men and Women Hockey Champion-ship 2018 organised by Manipur Hockey, today. KHSC prevailed over PHAM while HU sealed a 4-1 win over BH in men’s league matches of the day.

In the women’s league round clash, Ideal Club dominated the possession and had 10 penalty corners along the game wherein they managed two of it.

T Ayingbi registered the first goal in the 7th minute while K Silvia doubled the lead in the 22nd minute before adding another in the 32nd minute. W Mary scored two goals (26′, 50′) including a penalty corner in this game while K Ronika got another penalty corner converted in the 33rd minute and helped Ideal Club seal home the game 6-0.

SEYO will play Ideal Club while KHSC face YCCIC tomorrow.

Men’s Competition

KHSC ran riot against PHAM in a Group A league match of the men’s competition to notch up an emphatic 15-0 win.

Th Kirankumar (12′, 14′, 36′, 46′) and Ksh Wangamba (21′, 24′, 29′, 44′) were of no match today as both managed 4 goals each for KHSC while B Bhakar (30′, 31′) chipped in two goals to give their team a huge win today.

W Gojendro (16′), K Deveshor (25′), L Uttam (39′), Ph Malemnganba (45′) and Bravery (48′) also contributed one goal each in this game to help KHSC rout PHAM 15-0.

In the Group B league match, HU rode on goals by T Ricky (8′), a Suresh (43′), M Romenkumar (44′) and W Amarjit (46′) to post a 4-1 win over BH.

BH’s lone goal of the match was struck by M Amarjit in the 32nd minute. SEYO will take on UYC in a group B league match tomorrow.