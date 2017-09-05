State level inter-school JN Hockey Imphal East emerge overall champions

IMPHAL, Sep 4: Jai Hind High School, Imphal East emerged the overall champions of the State level inter-school JN Hockey tournament 2017 at Hockey stadium, Khuman Lampak under the auspices of YAS Dept.

In the U-15 boys final today, Jai Hind High School, Imphal East thrashed Charangpat High School, Thoubal 10-1.

A Suresh scored four goals, I Rohit scored three goals, Y Bidyananda hit two goals while Kh Sunilkanta contributed one for Jai Hind High School to wrap up the match in style.

In the U-17 boys final, Jai Hind High School, Imphal East beat Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba HS, Imphal West by a narrow 4-3 margin.

The goals for the winners were scored by I Stalin, W Gajendra, Monish P and G Dingku.

On the other hand, T Priyobarta and M Bravery (two goals) scored for Imphal West team.

In the U-17 girls final, Jai Hind High School, Imphal East defeated Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba HS, Imphal West by a slender 2-1 margin.

Th Rabina and N Roji scored for the winners while Kh Sileima pulled one back for the Imphal West team. The three winning teams will represent the State in the National tournament to be held later this year at Delhi.