State level inter-school JN Hockey NISH/S set up title clash with JHHS

IMPHAL, Sep 2: Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba HS, Imphal West and Jai Hind High School, Imphal East entered the final of the U-17 girls State level inter-school JN Hockey tournament 2017 after beating their respective opponents today at Hockey stadium, Khuman Lampak.

Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba HS, Imphal West drubbed Charangpat High School, Thoubal in the first semifinal of the U-17 girls today.

K Selvia Chanu starred as she struck twice in Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba HS’ win while a goal each was contributed by Kh Shilleima and A Manimacha.

In another semifinal match, Jai Hind HS, Imphal East demolished Wangoo HS, Bishnupur 8-2.

S Janu did the star turn for the Imphal East girls as she scored a record four goals (8′, 13′, 35′ and 40′) while K Nganthoibi grabbed a brace (10′ and 48′). Th Raina (2′) and W Chitra (5′) contributed one goal each to seal victory.

L Alina (31′) and M Tanisa (41′) were the scorers for the Bishnupur girls.

In the U-15 boys Group-A league match, Charangpat High School, Thoubal notched a massive 8-0 win over Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba HS, Imphal West.

G Rivaldo asserted his class to star for the Thoubal boys and struck the bulk of the goals for Thoubal side. Kh Punshiba banged in the opener in the 8th minute before Th Mukesh extended the lead in the 15th minute. G Rivaldo beat their rivals’ custodian five times in the 23rd, 24th, 25th, 32nd and 58th minute. In between, L Lanchenba found the net of their rivals in the 37th minute.

The Imphal West boys were helpless either to prevent their rivals’ forwards from breaching their defence or found the equalisers.

In the U-17 boys group-B league match, Charangpat HS, Thoubal defeated Hiyanglam HS, Kakching 4-1.

N Jabson grabbed a hat-trick (1′, 12′ and 23′) while M Robison struck one in the 38th minute for the Thoubal side. The consolation for the Kakching boys came through Naokhomba in the 43rd minute.