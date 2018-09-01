State Level Inter School JN Hockey Tourney begins Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba HS, Jai Hind HS victorious

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 31 : The State Level Inter School JN Hockey Tournament, 2019 for U-15 boys and U-17 boys and girls being organised by Department of Youth Affairs and Sports kicked off today at Hockey Stadium, Khuman Lampak, Imphal today. A total of 5 U-15 boys’ teams, 4 U-17 boys’ teams and 5 U-17 girls’ team will be competing for top honours in this tournament.

The opening (Pool A) match of the U-15 boys competition saw Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba High School, Imphal West thrash Charangpat High School, Thoubal by 13-0 margin while Jai Hind High School, Imphal East thumped Hiyanglam High School, Kakching by 5-0 goals in the opening (Pool A) match of the U-17 girls’ competition.

U-15 Boys competition

It was a day for Sushilkumar of Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba High School as he struck 5 goals alone while Bekechandra scored twice to ensure 13-0 win.

The game started with a bang as Noringko hit the opener early in the 1st minute before T Niraj Singh doubled the lead for the Imphal West side in the 4th minute. They continued to dominate the game and it was Sushilkumar who took charge of the attack and fetched his first goal before striking four more goals in the 14th, 18th, 30th and the 48th minute. Ng Thoiba (16′), Bekechandra (19′, 23′), Pravin (41′) and Kennedy (45′) carried on the onslaught and etched their names on the score sheet and helped the Imphal West team notch up the landslide 13-0 victory.

U-17 Girls competition

Jai Hind High School also made a dominant start registering a 5-0 win over Hiyanglam High School in a pool A league match.

H Bidyaluxmi opened up the scoring early in the 1st minute while RK Muktasana made it 2-0 with a fine goal in the 12th minute. Two minutes later, T Devika made it 3-0 in the 14th minute before H Silky scored two goals (25′ and 28′) and completed the 5-0 rout of the Hiyanglam Side.