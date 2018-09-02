State Level Inter School JN Hockey Tourney Jai Hind Govt HS demolish Hiyanglam HS 19-0 in U-15 boys clash

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 1 : Jai Hind High School Imphal East decimated Hiyanglam High School, Kakching district by 19-0 margin in a Pool B league match of the U-15 boys competition of the State Level Inter School JN Hockey Tournament, 2019 being organised by Department of Youth Affairs and Sports at Hockey Stadium, Khuman Lampak, Imphal today. Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba High School, Imphal West also continued their fine form and sealed an emphatic 8-0 win over Shining Star Academy, Bishnupur in a Pool A fixture today to become Pool winners.

U-15 Boys Competition

The first match of the U-15 boys competition staged today saw Jai Hind Govt High School, Imphal East ran riot against Hiyanglam High School to secure a huge 19-0 victory. The Imphal East side dominated the game right from the beginning and it was Bidyananda who opened up the scoring in the very first minute before striking another two goals in the 27th and the 30th minute. Pramesh carried on the momentum and chipped in two goals back to back in the 5th and the 8th minute before Sileiba (6′, 13′, 24′, 31′), Amarjit (10′, 14′, 17′, 26′) and Suresh (19′, 26′, 30′, 36′) went on to fire in 4 goals each to make it 17-0.

Shomikanta (31′) and Rohit (37′) also made their names of the scoresheet making one goal each and helped demolish the Hiyanglam side by 19-0 margin.

In a Pool A league match of the tournament, Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba rode on Sushilkumar’s hattrick to thrash Shining Star Academy, Bishnupur by 8-0 goals. Thoiba found the breakthrough early in the 2nd minute while Niraj put struck the second goal for the Imphal West side in the 9th minute.

Sushilkumar then took charge of the attack and put his team ahead with a 3-0 lead with a fine goal in the 18th minute before adding two more goals in the 36th and the 83rd minute. Noringko and Samson also scored one goal each in the 32nd and the 40th minute to wrap up the game 8-0.

Charangpat High School Thoubal sealed a 3-2 win against The Shining Star Academy, Bishnupur.

Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba High School will face Hiyanglam High School in the first semi-final match tomorrow at 9 am while The Shining Star Academy will take on Jai Hind Govt High School in the last semi-final match at 1 pm.

U-17 Girls Competition

Jai Hind Govt High School U-17 girls also drubbed The Shining Star Academy, Bishnupur by 5-0 margin to emerge Pool A winners while The Shining Star Academy downed Hiyanglam High School by 5-0 margin in another Pool A league match.

Jai Hind High Schools’ goals were scored by Bidyaluxmi (1′, 17′, 28′) and RK Laksana (2′, 15′) while Dainali (13′, 25′) and K Sharmila (3′, 8′, 32′) scored for the Bishnupur side.

In the Pool B league match staged today, Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba topped NK High School by 3-0 goals and emerged Pool B winners.

The winning goals of the Imphal West side were added by T Ayingbi (13′), K Silvia (33′), N Deena (41′).

Jai Hind High School will clash with NK High School in the first semi-final match at 2.15 pm and Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba will lock horns with Shining Star Academy for a place in the final latter.