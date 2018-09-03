State Level Inter School JN Hockey Tourney Jai Hind HS to face Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba HS for U-15 boys’ title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Sep 2 : Jai Hind Govt High School, Imphal East will lock horns with Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba HS, Imphal West in the final of the U-15 boys competition tomorrow at the State Level Inter School JN Hockey Tournament, 2019 being organised by Department of Youth Affairs and Sports at Hockey Stadium, Khuman Lampak, Imphal.

Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba High School, Imphal West defeated Hiyanglam High School by 8-0 margin in the first semi-final of the U-15 boys competition today while Jai Hind Govt High School thumped Charangpat High School, Thoubal by 6-0 goals to set up the final clash with the Imphal West side.

L Samson (6′, 21′, 41′), L Sushilkumar (20′, 46′, 48′, 49′) and T Niraj (18′) scored for Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba HS against Hiyanglam High School today while N Amarjit, Ricky, Herojit, Rohit, L Sileiba and A Suresh scored for the Imphal East side.

The two schools will also be fighting for the champions title of the U-17 girls competition tomorrow. The first semi-final of the U-17 girls competition saw Jai Hind High School thrash NK High School through goals coming from H Bidyaluxmi (1′), H Silky (4′) and S Richika (13′).

In the second semi-final match of the competition, Nongchup Imphal Sagoltongba HS outshone Shining Star Academy, Bishnupur by 6-0 margin. The Imphal West side dominated the game right from the beginning and it were K Silvia (12′, 24′), E Basanti (22′), K Eleena (41′) and Sh Tanu (35′, 43′) who scored to demolish the Bishnupur side.

U-17 Boys competition

Charangpat HS beat Hiyanglam HS by 7-1 goals in a pool A league match and sealed the semi-final berth while Jai Hind Govt HS beat The Shining Star Academy, Bishnupur by 3-2 goals in the Pool B league match.