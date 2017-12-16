State Level Jr Volleyball Tournament kicks off

IMPHAL, Dec 15 : The 3rd State Level Junior Volleyball Tournament organised by Social Welfare Educational and Cultural Association (SWE-CA) under the aegis of All Manipur Volleyball Association kicked off today at Thiyam Konjin High School playground. The tournament is organised in memory of Late Konthoujam Ranjit and members of SWECA. Altogether 8 teams divided into 2 groups are taking part in the tournament.

In the opening Group A league match, SWECA, Thiyam Konjin defeated YMDO, Heirangoithong 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 20-25, 15-6 in a hard fought match.

In a Group B league match, SDC Samurou beat NYVA, Naorem 23-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12.