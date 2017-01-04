State level Manipuri Pony Show, 2016 organised at CAU, Iroisemba, Imphal

A State Level Manipuri Pony Show was organised on 28th December, 2016 under the aegis of the ICAR-NRCE Project “Conservation of Manipuri Pony”, Central Agricultural University, Imphal. The inaugural function was held at the Sports Complex, College of Agriculture, Central Agricultural University, Iroisemba, Imphal and was graced by Dr CA Srinivasamurthy, Director of Research, Central Agricultural University, Imphal; Dr JM Laishram, Dean, College of Agriculture, CAU, Imphal and Dr Ksh Chourjit Singh, President, Manipuri Pony Society, Imphal, as Chief Guest, President and Guest of Honour, respectively. The reporting and assessment of the participating Ponies for health, physical characteristics and measurement of body parts was started from 7.00 AM onwards. Scoring of the State Level Manipuri Pony Show, 2016 was based on the display of posture, gait in the Show Ring round, Quality of Skin, Health & vigour, Breed characteristic, Body measurement etc. Two categories of competition namely Stallion Class and Mare Class was conducted.

The opening remarks of the function was presented by Dr Th Ranadhir Singh, Principal Investigator and Organising Secretary of the State Level Manipuri Pony Show, 2016, briefing the details about the present status of Manipuri Pony and its relation with the People of Manipur. He further highlighted the efforts of conservation and extension programmes made by the ICAR-NRCE, Hisar, Project entitled “Conservation of Manipuri Pony”. Guest of Honour, Chief Guest and the President, while delivering their speech, expressed their words of thanks for organising the programme and also the Project in particular, which encourages the people of Manipur to save the Endangered Manipuri Pony. They also added that such Show helps in creating awareness about the need to save the Manipuri Pony and also encourages the Pony owners for competition among them for rearing the Best True to breed Manipuri Pony, apart from providing a platform to the Pony owners to interact with the Scientist and experts for scientific rearing of Pony and its Utilisation. The Vote of thanks of the inaugural function was presented by N Tombi Raj Singh, Secretary General, Manipuri Pony Society.

The Valedictory function was graced by Sri L Nandakumar Singh, Hon’ble MLA, Uripok Assembly Constituency; Dr M Premjit Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Central Agricultural University, Imphal; Dr SS Nagra, Director of Instruction, CAU, Imphal, and Shri Leihaothabam Sharatchandra, Political Analyst & Veteran Journalist as Chief Guest, President and Guests of Honour respectively. A brief report on “State Level Manipuri Pony Show, 2016” was presented by Dr. Th. Ranadhir Singh, Organising Secretary.

For successful implementation of conservation of Manipuri Pony, under the policy entitled “Manipuri Pony Conservation and Development policy” Shri Leihaothabam Sharatchandra, in his Guest of Honour speech, stressed the importance of including a Pony Scientist in the upcoming Manipuri Pony Development Board. He further expressed that suggestion and advice relating to the scientific aspects of conservation shall be accessed by the Board from such member. Dr SS Nagra, Guest of Honour, praised the efforts made by the Organising Secretary to conserve the Manipuri ponies and expressed the need to utilise the ponies for future survival. Chief Guest, Shri L Nandakumar Singh expressed that Ponies were seen in the past as draft animal, carrying people and commodities, apart from using in Polo and religious functions. For their conservation, he felt the need to utilise ponies in suitable sector.

In his speech, Dr M Premjit Singh, Hon’ble Vice-chancellor and President of the function, emphasised the importance of conserving various bio diversified plants, animals, flowers found in the nature earth. He expressed that as a part of conservation of biodiversity, Central Agricultural University, Imphal has taken up the present Manipuri Pony project and stressed the need to design good pony cart and implements for utilisation in tourism and agricultural activities. All the dignitaries expressed words of thanks from their heart for organising such programme and suggestions were made to save the Endangered Manipuri pony breed.

A large number of Ponies from different Polo Clubs and individuals, have reported for participation at the Show. The results of the Show were detailed as below:

The winners were given cash prizes and a certificate. All the participants at the “State Level Manipuri Pony show, 2016” were also given Rs 200/- as an incentive, along with a certificate. Festoon like “SAVE MANIPURI PONY”, were displayed at the Pony Show ring. The Pony Show was concluded successfully with vote of thanks from Shri N. Ibungochoubi Singh, a member of the organising committee.