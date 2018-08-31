State level Mathematics and Science competition to be held

IMPHAL, Aug 30: Manipur Students’ Association Delhi (MSAD) is organising a State level Mathematics and Science competition on Sunday, September 23.

A press release issued by the general secretary of MSAD today informed that the competition will have five categories from class V to IX for both the subjects.

The application form, syllabus and poster can be downloaded from file.fm/u/xpgek6mt.

It further explained that the downloaded application form can be submitted through the respective school Principals (if the number is more than 10) or to any of the centre listed in the poster.

It requested the Principals or Head of Institutes to nominate two financially backward students for free candidacy at their own justification.

The last date of application form submission is September 12 and further information can be obtained from the mobile numbers 7005176498 or 8974545067, it stated. The exam centres will be at DM College of Arts, Diligent Public School, Moirang and Smart Universal Academy, Sekmaijin.