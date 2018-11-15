State Level Men and Women Hockey Championship kicks off

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Nov 14: State Level Men and Women Hockey Championship organized by Manipur Hockey kicked off today at Hockey Stadium Khuman Lampak. A total of seven mens teams clubbed into two groups and four women teams are competing in the champioship for the top prize.

KHSC Khongman defeated SYUC Ucheckon by 2-1 goals in the first match of the opening day.

Devkishore scored the first goal for KHSC in the 8th minute while L Jaichandra doubled the score in the 14th minute.

Sh Suresh scored the lone goal of SYUC.