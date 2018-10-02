State Level Mini Boys Volleyball tournament kicks off

Our Correspondent

THOUBAL, Oct 1: The 17th State Level Mini Boys Volleyball Tournament, being hosted by Kairembikhok Youth Sporting Union (KYSU) under the auspices of All Manipur Volleyball Association got underway at the community hall of Kairembikhok Mayai Leikai, today with a total of 14 teams from across the State clustered into 4 groups taking part in it.

L Devan, president, BJP Thoubal District; O SunilKumar, president, BJP Morcha Thoubal District; S Jayadeba, former Chairman, Lamding Nagar Panchayat and Y Basantakumar attended the inaugural function of the tounament as dignitaries.

AMYC, Andro were able to open up the winning account at the tournament beating YPA, Hiranmei by an overwhelming 3-0 sets in a Group D league match in the morning.

AMYC dominated the game from the beginning and finished off the game 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 against YPA who looked struggling to put together a show today.

In a Group C league match staged today, SDC Samurou pulled off a 3-1 win over IGO, Oinam. SDC started the game on the bright note but conceded the third set to the Oinam side before roaring back for a 25-13, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19 triumph.

In the Group A opener, NYVA, Naorem which finished runners up in the previous edition edged past KYSU by 3-2 sets as the hosts KYSU put up a spirited challenge. KYSU almost seemed to win the game as they got off dominantly taking the first two sets in the favour but NYVA, Naorem made a huge comeback and sealed off the game 20-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23, 15-12.

In a Group B league match of the tournament, YMDO, Heirangoithong beat SEMDO, Pangantabi by 3-1 sets after a competitive start from the Pangantabi side.

Heirangoithong lost the first set by a narrow margin but came back stronger in the remaining sets to grab a 23-25, 25-15, 25-15, 25-14 win.

In the second Group C league match staged today, MIKHYA, Mayang Imphal -A outshone SUWC-B by 3-0 sets (25-16, 25-11, 25-9) before MIKHYA-B overcame SUWC-A 3-0 (25-17, 25-23, 25-22) in the second Group D league match.

Tomorrow’s fixture

KYSU vs SDI (Gp A at 8 am), TRYVC vs SEMDO (Gp B at 9 am), MIKHYA-A vs SDC (Gp C at 10 am), MIKHYA-B vs AMYC (Gp D at 12.30 pm), SUWC-B vs IGO (Gp C at 1.30 pm) and SUWC-A vs YPA (Gp D at 2.30 pm)