State level open Futsal tournament begins

IMPHAL, Jan 8: The 3rd Nilesh Wahengbam State level open futsal football tournament 2017 began today at Sayang ground under the auspices of the organising committee, Nilesh Wahengbam State level open futsal football tournament, Sagolband Sayang Pukhri Mapal.

IK Muivah, DIG (Range-1); Rk Nokulsana Singh, senior advocate; AK Ibotombi Singh, adviser, MABA; Salam Tiken Singh, Councillor, Ward No 10 and RK Ishorjit Singh, president UBC attended the opening ceremony of the tournament as the chief guest, president and guests of honour respectively.

In the opening match between last year’s finalists, RFC, Patsoi defeated NFC, Sagolband by a margin of three goals to two.

The winners of the tournament will get Rs 75,000 while the runners up will receive Rs 40,000.