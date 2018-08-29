State Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Kakching Wairi HS-Seikhor Christian HS; Springfield School-Unique Model Academy in U-14 semis

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 28 : The semi-finals line up of the U-14 boys competition of the ongoing State Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2018 have been completed today with four teams topping each group.

The first semi-final will be played between Group A winners, Kakching Wairi High School, Kakching and Group C winners, Seikhor Christian High School, Ukhrul tomorrow at 7 am while Group B winners, Springfield School, Thoubal will be facing Unique Model Academy, Imphal East in the last semi-final match at 8.30 am.

U-14 Boys competition

Kakching Wairi School beat Pinjabati High School, Bishnupur 1-0 through Arjun’s goal during stoppage time (50+’) to emerge Group A winners while Springfield School played out a goalless draw with Parvachawm High School, Pherzawl to made it through to the semi-finals . Springfield School registered a 2-1 win in the first leg tie earlier (two teams in Group B).

In the last dead rubber Group C league match of the U-14 boys competition, Cornerstone Academy Tengnoupal pulled off a 3-1 win over Baptist English High School, Kangpokpi.

TS Lunkhosei scored a brace (21′, 43′) for the Tengnoupal side after Lungoumang’s 14th minute opener from the Kangpokpi side while T Fedric scored a single in the 45th minute and helped Cornerstone Academy register the 3-1 victory.

U-17 Boys competition

The Group A league match of the U-17 boys competition saw Borobekara Higher Secondary School, Jiribam notch up a 6-1 victory over Berean Academy, Noney.

Lalditsak scored a haul (7′, 11′, 33′, 62′) to shine in this one sided match while Alex of the Noney side conceded an own goal in the 40th minute to further worsen their own situation before N Johnson banged in the finisher six minute latter.

In another Group A league match, Anallon Christian Institute Higher Secondary School, Chandel played out a 1-1 draw with Borobekra Higher Secondary School.

Lalditsak scored the opener in the 21st minute of this evenly matched game while KL Kedengam grabbed the equaliser in the 57th minute of the match.

In the Group B league match staged today, Parbung Higher Secondary School, Pherzawl thumped Kakching Higher Secondary School, Kakching by 4-1 goals.

Kakching Higher Secondary made a flying start with N Roshan scoring the opener in the 13th minute but John Lalruolsang of the Parbung side managed to level the score in the 23rd minute before firing in another in the 43rd minute to give his team much anticipated lead. They continued to pressed the Kakching side and it was in the 50th minute that Thanglen John make it 3-1. John then wrapped up the game 4-1 with another fine shot in the 59th minute of the match.

In a Group C league match staged today, Thinungei Phubala High School ran riot over Springfield School, Thoubal to secure a dominating 7-1 victory.

AS Somishim found the breakthrough in the 27th minute after a cautious start from both ends while H Michael who pump in 4 goals alone in this match, banged in the second goal in the 32nd minute. S Thanglenrengkom then made it 3-0 before Bagirat of the Thoubal side pulled back a single in the 36th minute.

The huge lead did not satisfied the Bishnupur side and it was H Michael who led the attack and banged in his second goal in the 43rd minute before adding another two goals in the 51st and the 59th minute. Kangleinganba also took the honour to slot a single in the 55th minute to help the Bishnupur side wrap up the game 7-1.