State Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament begins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 24 : State Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament 2018 being organised by the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports kick-started today at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium Imphal. Altogether 13 districts are taking part in the U-14 boys competition while 15 districts will be competing for top honours in the U-17 girls and boys competition at this championship.

The tournament was formally inaugurated in the presence of Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Letpao Haokip; Boby Waikhom, IAS, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports and Armstrong Pame, IAS, Director Youth Affairs and Sports as dignitaries.

The opening match of the tournament (U-17 boys) saw Bright Career Academy who are representing Imphal East, eased past CT Higher Secondary School of Imphal West by 3-1 margin.

The opening Group C league match which began around 1 hour late due to untimely arrival of chief guest witnessed a tense first half as team officials of both teams were seen resenting centre referee’s decision on many occasion.

Despite the late start and sluggish start, Bright Career Academy managed to seal a 2-0 lead in the first half through goals coming from S Krishnakanta and Kh Tondonba in the 28th and the 34th minute respectively.

After the restart CT Higher Secondary’s N Lorenson managed to pull back a goal in the 49th minute and reduced deficit to just one goal but their campaign to draw level however went futile as Kh Tondonba made his way through for another shot in the 59th minute to make it 3-1. Though CT Higher Secondary pushed hard to settle the difference but the defence line of the winning side proved too strong and ultimately the game ended 3-1 in favour of Bright Career Academy.

CT Higher Secondary’s Sunil, Th Thomas and Borish were yellow carded for their rash challenges in the 41st, 44th and the 68th minute respectively.

Tomorrow’s fixture

Trinity Public School, Tamenglong vs Borobekra Higher Secondary School, Jiribam at 7 am (Gr A); Mt Evergreen Higher Secondary School, Tengnoupal vs Kakching Higher Secondary School, Kakching at 8.30 am (Gr B); Paomata Government High School, Senapati vs Dr S Radhakrishnan Foundation School, Churachandpur at 2 pm (Gr B) and Trinity Public School, Tamenglong vs Berean Academy, Noney at 3.30 pm (Gr A).

Participants decry late arrival of chief guest

Participants of the opening ceremony decried the late arrival of the chief guest, YAS Minister Letpao Haokip and remarked such late arrival in an event organised by his own department is “very unfortunate and unbecoming of a highly responsible person”.

It may be mentioned that the inaugural function was scheduled to begin from 2 pm and the opening match was to be kicked off from 2.30 pm. However, the late arrival caused much inconveniences to the participants of the function and other fixtures and programmes were disturbed.