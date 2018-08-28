State Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament H Daya hattrick helps Nilamani English School cruise to U-17 Girls’ title

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 27 : Nilamani English School, Imphal West rode on H Daya’s hattrick to thump Madhumati Government High School, Bishnupur by 4-1 goals and emerge champions of the U-17 Girls competition of the ongoing State Level Subroto Mukherjee Football Tournament organised by Department of Youth Affairs and Sports at Khuman Lampak Main Stadium.

Nilamani English School enjoyed a 1-0 lead through an early 6th minute goal slotted by L Rejiya but L Ajiya Devi of Madhumati Govt High School made a fine run during additional time of the first half to equalise the score.

With the score level at 1-1, both teams were consistently trying to capitalise on the possession and pace but found no way in as defence line on both ends managed to counter all moves in time until H Daya broke the deadlock in the 40th minute. Since then there was no looking back as Daya kept on teasing the defence line of the Bishnupur side and banged in two goals back two back in the 45th and the 50th minute to wrap up the game 4-1.

In the semi-finals played earlier, Madhumati Govt High School thrashed Dr Radhakrishnan Foundation School, Churachandpur by 4-0 goals while Nilamani English School edged out Poiroukhongjin HS, Imphal East by 4-3 goals via penalties. Madhumati High School’s semi- final berth securing goals were scored O Babita (35′), Th Sajita (44′), Kh Rebina (49′) and L Ajiya (50+).

The second semi-final match was an evenly contested match as both Nilamani English School and Poiroukhongjin High School played out a 1-1 draw during regulation time.

Ph Nirmala was first to open up the scoring for the Imphal East side in the 8th minute but H Daya of the Imphal West side got a fine opportunity to slot home the equaliser in the late 49th minute. In the penalty shoot, Babina and Bidyarani managed to find the net for the Imphal West side while Kh Anita and Kimnunsang of the Poiroukhongjin side finished off well to level the score at 3-3 before going into the sudden death in which Joshima of Nilamani English School made the difference and saw her school through to the final.

U-14 Boys competition

Kakching Wairi High School, Kakching secured a huge 5-1 win over Sotobekra High School, Jiribam in a Group A league match of the U-14 boys competition of the State level tournament before Pinjabati High School, Bishnupur also beat the Jiribam side by 1-0 margin in another Group A league match.

Sotobekra HS made a good start in the first match with Martin scoring the opener early in the 3rd minute but M Malemnganba of the Kakching side came up to equalise the score in the 6th minute before Ph Johnson scored a hattrick (10′, 36, 42′) and S Arjun (27′) netted a single to make it 5-1 at the end.

Pinjabati High School’s solitary goal in the second Group A fixture was scored by Ajman Ali in the 23rd minute.

In a Group C league match of the same competition, Chaugwung scored a brace (30′, 52′) to hand Seikhor Christian High School, Ukhrul a 2-0 win over Baptist English High School, Kangpokpi. In another Group C league match, Cornerstone Academy, Tengnoupal rode on T Federick’s haul (4′, 15′, 27′, 49′) to notch up a 4-0 win over Gandhi Memorial Govt High School, Churachandpur.

In the Group D league match staged today, Emmanuel School, Chandel stamped their dominance over Don Bosco High School, Tamenglong with a 6-1 win in a very one sided match.

Angwar (9′), Kopharing (24′, 31′), Kamjoy (27′) and Joyngam (34′) scored for the Chandel side while the other goal came in the form an own goal from Thiurepou Pamei (33′). The lone goal of the Tamenglong side were added by Ramha in the 34th minute.

U-17 Boys competition

Kakching Higher Secondary School, Kakching played out a 0-0 draw with Seikhor Christian High School, Ukhrul in a Group B league match of the U-17 boys competition while Bright Career Academy, Imphal East were held to a 1-1 draw by Thinungei Phubala High School, Bishnupur in a Group C league match.

As Somishim of the Bishnupur side struck the opener in the 7th minute but N Bhisma Meitei’s 53rd minute goal helped the Imphal East side salvage to a 1-1 draw in this evenly matched tie.

Bright Career Academy also played out a 3-3 draw in another Group C league match with Springfield School, Thoubal today. N Lawrance (6′), M Sushil (17′, 50′) scored for the IE side while Bhagirat (17′), Sanathoi (20′, 60+) scored for the Thoubal side.

Baptist English High School were able to beat Dr S Radhakrishnan Foundation by a slender 1-0 margin in a Group D league match. The solitary goal of the match was scored by Satgouthang in the 38th minute of the match.