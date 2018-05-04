State Level Women Sports Competition begins

By Our Sports Reporter

IMPHAL, May 3 : The State Level Women Sports Competition 2018 being organised by Department of Youth Affairs and Sports (YAS) under Khelo India kick-started today at Khuman Lampak Sports Complex in the presence of Youth Affairs and Sports Minister, Letpao Haokip, Bobby Waikhom, IAS, Secretary YAS, N Praveen Singh, Director YAS as dignitaries.

Around 1000 women players from across 15 districts of the State will be competing in 12 disciplines namely, Basketball, Weightlifting, Swimming, Wrestling, Hockey, Boxing, Athletics, Badminton, Table Tennis, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho and Volleyball in this sports event.

Opening day events

Athletics : M Nijelata of Imphal West took 2:48.08 seconds to finish first in the 800 m race staged today while Ch Naocha of Imphal East (3:01.49 sec) and Sochangwan of Ukhrul (3:25.74 sec) bagged the second and the third position. In the 200 m sprint, S Bijaya of Imphal East claimed the first position with a time of 30.63 seconds while Kh Anita of Jiribam and L Krishnakumari of Imphal West finished second and third respectively.

Disc Throw : In the disc throw event held today, K Rabina of Senapati threw 22.30 m to claim pole position while N Echantombi (IE) and S Nganthoi (IW) respectively threw 21.28 m and 18.86 m to grab the second and the third spot.

Long Jump : L Chaoba of Imphal East claimed the long jump title with the jump of 4.63 m while Pherzawl’s Diana Jairemsimi jumped 4.27 m to finish second. Kh Anita of Jiribam jumped 3.98 m to claim the third place in this event.

Swimming : Dekalu Th Panmei of Imphal West bagged the first position in the 100 m freestyle swimming event with a time of 1: 12.76 seconds while M Binita of Kakching finished second by taking 1: 39.27 seconds.

In the individual 200 m medley event, Kakching’s S Sonalika stood first with a time of 3:54.69 seconds her compatriot Ch Leishembi finished first in the 200 m freestyle with a time of 3:36.22 seconds.

In the 100 m breaststroke event held today, Multida L of Imphal East claimed the first place taking 1:32.68 seconds while L Jessika of the same district finished first in the 100 m backstroke event by taking 1:19.68.

In the 200 m breaststroke event, Ch Merina of Imphal East took 3:19.62 seconds to finish first while Kebashree (IE) claimed the second spot with a time of 3:27.92.

In the back stroke 200 m event, Yaifabi Thoudam of Imphal East took 3:04.35 seconds to finish first while K Urvashi of Imphal West claimed first position in the 100 m butterfly with a time of 1:30.08 seconds. Yaifabi Ahanthem finished first in the 200 m butterfly event by taking 4:31.98 seconds.

In the 400 m freestyle event, Loushingthoibi (IE) finished first with a time of 7:09.70 seconds while Sonali bagged the second spot by taking 7:32.39 seconds.

In the 4*100 m relay event, Imphal East took 5:16.87 seconds to claim the first spot while Kakching bagged the second spot by finishing in 6:12.21 seconds.