State observes 26th Manipur Language Day IPR Minister bats for classical language status

Imphal, Aug 20: The 26th Manipuri Language Day was observed at Iboyaima Shu-mang Leela Shanglen, Palace Compound, today in com-memoration of the inclusion of Manipuri Language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution on August 20,1992.

The observation was organised by the 26th Mani- puri Language Day State Level Celebration Committee, which comprised of 14 organisations.

Sepaking as the chief guest at the event, Works, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Commerce and Industries and Information and Public Relations Minister, Thongam Biswajit stressed on the need for unification of the people in order to develop Manipuri language and stated that it would be wrong to claim Manipuri language as the property of one ethnic community.

He said that the present generation should the responsibility of preserving and promoting Manipuri language for the future generations, and assured to create mass awareness regarding the need for preservation and promotion of Manipuri language under Information Education and Communication programme of the Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

Biswajit said that people of the State should be proud of the inclusion of Manipuri language in the 8th Schedule.

The Minister also said that he would discuss with Chief Minister N Biren about inclusion of Manipuri script in the currency notes and upgradation of Mani-puri language to the status of a classical language.

He urged the people to provide valuable feedback and cooperation toward the State Government’s attempt to discuss possible actions regarding re-writing of the Manipuri Language Act in Meitei Mayek.

Biswajit also asserted that a collective effort is needed for scripting of Manipuri language in the currency note and upgradation of the language to the status of a classical language.

All communities residing in the State need to promote Manipuri language, as it is the lingua franca, he added.

Education Minister , Th Radheshyam, said that writers, lyricists, singers and performing artists should play a big role in preserving Manipuri language and recommended popularisation of the language as much as possible.

“At the same time, we need to conduct debating, recitation and essay writing competitions at various levels in order to promote Manipuri language’, he added.

Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Revenue Minister, Karam Shyam, pointed out that out of the 1652 different language spoken in the country, Manipuri language was among the 22 languages which were included into the 8th Schedule.

He also stressed on the importance of preserving Manipuri language and added that the State Government is trying to bring a political change in the State.

Speaking at the event, chairman of the 26th Manipuri Language Day State Level Celebration Committee, Professor Thoidingjam Tombi recalled the movement taken up by the masses for the inclusion of Manipuri language in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution and stated that the people need to document the said movement for the future generation.

The convenor of the commmittee, L Saratchandra spoke on various topics including reviewing and changing the Manipur Official Language Act, inclusion of Manipuri language in the currency notes and establishing a 24 hour DD Manipuri satellite channel to preserve and develop the language.