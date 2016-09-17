State open ranking TT tournament

IMPHAL, Sep 16: H Liya of Imphal East, Y Yaiphabi of Thoubal, Ksh Nigita of Imphal East and Y Lakhipyari of Imphal East advanced to the semi final of the ongoing State Open Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2016 (Cadet Girls singles) organised by Thoubal District Table Tennis Association under the auspices of Manipur Table Tennis Association at Indoor Stadium of TDTTA, Thoubal. In the Cadet Boys’ singles, Ksh Rohit, RK Narman, Th Sidharth and Th Reneldo, all from Imphal East, advanced to the semifinals after beating their respective opponents today. In the sub-junior boys’ singles category, H Roddy (IW), M Punshiba (Tbl), L Manju (Tbl), A Biran (IE), H Samsung, L Sanju (Tbl), Thomas E (IW) and RK Narman (IE) advanced to the quarter finals.