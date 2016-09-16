State open ranking TT tournament begins

IMPHAL, Sep 15: The State Open Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2016 (prize money) organised by Thoubal District Table Tennis Association under the auspices of Manipur Table Tennis Association began today at Indoor Stadium of TDTTA, Thoubal.

The opening day of the tournament saw H Liya (IE) and Nikita (IW) entering the pre quarter final in Group A of Cadet Girls’ Singles. In group B, Y Lakhipyari (IE) and AK Puneshwori (Tbl) advanced to the pre quarters. In the group C, Ksh Nigita of IE and A Renshi of Thoubal and in group D Y Yaiphabi of Thoubal and N Linda of Imphal East advanced to the pre quarter finals.

In the Cadet Boys’ Singles, M Yohenba and AK Jackson of Thoubal (Group A); Th Reneldo and N Herojit of Imphal East (Group B); M Punshiba and W Heriken of Thoubal (Group C); RK Narman of Imphal East and M Loya of Thoubal (Group D); Th Sidharth of Imphal East and Kh Joykishore of Imphal West (Group E); Kh Lakhendro of Imphal East and H Yaiphaba of Thoubal (Group F); Ksh Segal of Imphal East and AK Benedict of Thoubal (Group G); and Ksh Rohit of Imphal East and Ksh Sanathoi of Thoubal (Group H) advanced to the pre quarter finals.

Earlier in the day, H Gambhir Singh, founder president, TDTTA; Akoijam Narendra Singh, former president of TDTTA; Lisham Ibochou Singh, president of TDTTA and Okram Ibopishak, VP, MTTA attended the opening ceremony of the tournament as the presidium members.