State open ranking TT tournament ends

IMPHAL, Sep 18: The State Open Ranking Table Tennis Tournament 2016 (prize money) organised by Thoubal District Table Tennis Association under the auspices of Manipur Table Tennis Association came to an end yesterday at Indoor Stadium of TDTTA, Thoubal.

In the Cadet Girls Singles final, Y Lakhipyari of Imphal East beat H Liya of Imphal East 3-2 to claim the title.

RK Narman of Imphal East crushed Th Reneldo of Imphal East 3-0 to clinch the Cadet Boys Singles title.

In the Sub-Junior Girls Final, H Senerita of Thoubal pipped Th Binita of Imphal East 4-0 to clinch the title.

The final day also saw Thomas E of Imphal West beating H Roddy of Imphal West 4-1 to claim the Sub-Junior Boys Singles.

H Senerita of Thoubal beat Th Momoko of Thoubal 4-0 to claim the Junior Girls Singles title.