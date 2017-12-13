State pays homage to Nupi Lan heroines No power or force can disintegrate us if we stand united : CM

Staff Reporter/DIPR

IMPHAL, Dec 12: The 78th anniversary of the Nupi Lan was commemorated today across the State and beyond with the State Government hosting the main function at the Nupi Lan Memorial complex.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister N Biren hailed Manipuri women for the immense roles they have been shouldering not only at the domestic level but also at the level of the society.

Lauding the Manipuri women’s role and sacrifices, the Chief Minister stated, “We should always remember the courage and selfless sacrifices of those brave Manipuri women who fought against the mighty British Empire in 1904 and 1939.”

Acknowledging that Manipuri womenfolk have always been at the forefront of various important issues, the Chief Minister appealed to the women community to come out and lend their support in bringing about peace and tranquillity in the State.

Manipuri women’s struggle for removal of Assam Rifles from the sacred Kangla in 2004, against Armed Forces Special Powers Act 1957 and withdrawing of AFSPA from IMC areas of the State are commendable and would always be remembered, he added.

The Chief Minister called out to all the womenfolk of the hills as well as the valley to take pro-active roles in different critical issues of the State.

“No power or force in the world can disintegrate us if we stand united with one voice. We should not leave any room for internal divisions and we must make sure that we never fall prey to divide and rule politics”, Biren asserted.

He stated that there should be no differences among the various communities towards bringing unity and integrity of the State.

He reiterated that various rumours, observations, speculations have brought unrest and tension among the people of the entire North East and Manipur in particular these days. In such a situation, womenfolk have a crucial role and responsibility to stabilise the situation, he added.

“We have been living with certain imagination, speculation and mistrust among us for a long period of time. We need to stand together irrespective of political and community affiliation for better and prosperous Manipur”, he added.

Calling out to the people specially the womenfolk of the State, Chief Minister said that “We all should urge the Centre and present our standpoint and opinion for a stable, peaceful and better Manipur”.

He said that the Government cannot do it all alone and it won’t be possible without the love and support of the people. All the stake holders whether it is armed rebel groups or other groups should be invited and included in bringing a permanent solution in the entire North East and Manipur, he added.

The Chief Minister stated that the new Government has already started working towards bringing a ‘new’ Manipur. With the love and support of the people of the State, the State has been experiencing a bandh free Manipur for the last 7-8 months, he added.

Commenting on a memorandum submitted by the United Manipuri Muslim Welfare Organisation for recognition of Manipur Muslim women who took part in the second Nupi Lan of 1939, Biren assured that he would consult the Nupi Lan Observation Committee and see if any Nupi Lan martyr has been omitted from the list of martyrs.

He further assured that Manipuri Muslim women martyrs of the Nupi Lan are also listed prominently from next year.

The Nupi Lan anniversary function organised by the State Government is in honour of all the Nupi Lan martyrs and heroines who belonged to different communities, he said.

Chief Minister N Biren led the people in offering floral tributes to the Nupi Lan memorial statues. A drama on Nupi Lan was also staged by Nupee Lan Memorial Association and Nupee Lan & Khongjom War Memorial Society.

Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, Power and PWD Minister Th Biswajit, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar, Education Minister Th Radheshyam, Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen, Chairman, Hill Area Committee TT Haokip, Chairman Manipur Pollution Control Board L Radhakishore, Chairman MANIDCO Dr Y Radheshyam, Chairman Tourism Corporation of Manipur Limited Dr Sapam Ranjan, former Union Minister Th Chaoba and top civil and police officials attended the function.