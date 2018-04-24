State pays rich tributes to Khongjom War heroes Bill to protect indigenous people to be tabled soon : CM

DIPR/Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 23 : Paying rich tributes to the Manipuri heroes who valiantly fought in the Anglo-Manipuri War in 1891, Governor Najma Heptulla urged the people to co-operate with the Government in eradicating social evils.

“Unlike the past, where our forefathers fought against the mighty British to save the freedom of our motherland, it is time we stand united against all the evils which is within our society,” she added.

The Governor was addressing the Khongjom Day 2018 observation as chief guest at Khongjom War Memorial Complex, Khebaching, Thoubal.

She further said that just paying tributes to the war heroes on the auspicious Khongjom Day would be meaningless, unless the present generation collectively take a pledge to free the country from poverty, discrimination, illiteracy, backwardness and other social evils.

Expressing deep concern on the recent rise in crime against women and children in the State of Manipur, where women are empowered a lot, she said that such problems had delayed the pace of development and appealed to the people to work together as inheritors of the brave warriors, regardless of their differences in religion, culture, tradition, belief, etc to make the State a progressive one.

Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh in his presidential speech announced that a suitable Bill to save the indigenous people of the State will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

He also said that Khongjom Day is celebrated in lieu of the 1891 Khongjom War and tributes are paid on this day to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives fighting against the mighty British empire to save the freedom and sovereignty of their motherland. The true meaning of observing Khongjom Day is to pay respect to the spirit, courage and love for the motherland shown by the Manipuri warriors in the Anglo-Manipuri war, he added.

Expressing gratitude, he said that masses of people coming to pay homage on the auspicious day shows a sign of positive change and a sense of belongingness among the people of the State.

“Freedom is the most fundamental necessity of life without which life will be meaningless and in order to defend our freedom, integrity and sovereignty we should stand united following the “One Nation Theory” of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, Biren said. He also urged the people of the State to be true hearted, feel the sense of fraternity among different communities and work together for betterment of all sections of the society through which the State make way towards speedy and inclusive growth.

During the observation function, the Chief Minister mentioned about his Government’s initiative to bridge the gap between the valley and the hills through “Go to Hills” campaign, Chief Minister-gi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT), UJWALA schemes, etc and also informed about the “Go to Village” mission which is set to be launched on May 1 this year. He said that the mission, which has been initiated with an aim to bring inclusive development and reach out to all the people of the State including those who are residing at the most interior areas, will identify schools, hospitals and other institutes which lack necessary infrastructure and the same will be redressed. He also maintained that the mission will be a long run one.

The Governor and the Chief Minister led the other Ministers, MLAs, high level Government officers, top police personnel and public in paying homage at the Khongjom War Memorial and the statue of Paona Brajabashi. A ceremonial offering of tarpon was also held on the bank of the Khongjom River. A drama based on Khongjom War was also staged during the ceremony. The North East India Development Party (NEIDP) too observed the Khongjom Day at their Tera Sapam Leirak office today. Offering of floral tributes to the martyrs of the Khongjom War was the main feature of the function.

Speaking at the gathering, NEIDP president Doukhomang Khongsai said that the Khongjom Day will forever live in the collective memory of Manipuri people for it was on this day that a large number of Manipuri soldiers laid down their lives while fighting valiantly against the mighty British forces.

The brave soldiers fought the war valiantly fully knowing that they had no chance of winning the war.

“If the present generation follows the footsteps of our brave forefathers and work collectively, no one will dare to challenge the integrity of Manipur”, Doukhomang said.

NEIDP vice-president Sapam Kunjeshore (Keba) too attended the function.